Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of other ASEAN countries on May 10 engaged in dialogues with representatives of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the youth, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and the High-Level Task Force (HLTF) on the ASEAN Community's Post-2025 Vision.
The events took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.
Addressing the dialogue with AIPA representatives, PM Chinh outlined three orientations for enhancing the effectiveness of coordination between legislative and executive bodies.
First, they need to boost coordination to perfect regulations and harmonise laws to remove barriers and bottlenecks, especially in trade and investment. Second, it is necessary to review and increase legal frameworks to facilitate intra-bloc labour flows. And third, in the face of the increasingly complex international and regional situations, AIPA should maintain solidarity and close coordination to join ASEAN in protecting and upholding the bloc’s principles and common stances, particularly respecting standards of conduct and complying with international law, he noted.
At the dialogue with the youth, the Vietnamese leader emphasised their pioneering role and encouraged them to participate in resolving social issues and take the lead in voluntary activities to bring positive changes to the community.
He affirmed that Vietnam pledges to join other member countries in creating the best possible conditions for the youth to develop, have their voice heard, and engage in making decisions about the future of the ASEAN Community.
The PM also proposed the ASEAN Community be turned into a “learning community” to help the youth develop their skills and into a “creative community” so that the bloc will become an incubator for young people to bring into play their creativity.
Talking to ABAC representatives, he spoke highly of enterprises' role in trade and investment facilitation, digital transformation, and sustainable and inclusive development.
To make breakthroughs for the ASEAN Economic Community, the leader recommended businesses join hands with the member countries to perfect regulations, develop strategic infrastructure, and create high-quality human resources, especially in digital transformation, green transition, and high technology.
In his remarks at the dialogue with the HLTF, PM Chinh asked the task force to have a breakthrough mindset with a creative and flexible approach so as to map out strategic directions for ASEAN development by 2045.
He also suggested the HLTF closely follow the three breakthroughs in terms of connectivity, growth promotion, and human development./.