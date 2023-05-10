Politics Vietnam eyes stronger strategic partnership with Malaysia Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his hope for close cooperation with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in promoting the Vietnam-Malaysia strategic partnership during their meeting in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 10 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PMs agree on coordination to fruitfully implement Vietnam - Laos deals Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone had a meeting on May 10 morning on the sidelines of the ongoing 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.