Business Vietnamese Embassy to Italy works to boost locality-to-locality cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung and Vice President of the Basilicata Confederation of Industry (Confindustria) Antonio Braia on March 28 co-chaired a meeting with businesses from Italy’s regions of Puglia and Basilicata to outline a roadmap for the establishment of relations among Vietnamese and Italian localities.

Business Vietnam, Japan promote financial mechanisms in green energy transition projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on March 29 emphasised the important role of banks and financial mechanisms in green energy transition projects when he received Managing Director of the Japan Bank of International Cooperation (JBIC) Tanimoto Masayuki in Hanoi.

Business Binh Dinh calls for Gov’t, businesses’ support to realise development aspirations Binh Dinh hopes to receive support from the Government, ministries, central agencies, localities, and businesses to realise its development aspirations, Chairman of the People’s Committee of this central province Pham Anh Tuan has said.

Business HCM City promotes cooperation with US state of Indiana Ho Chi Minh City and the US state of Indiana have the potential for cooperation in many fields, particularly industrial production, agriculture, education, and healthcare, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan at a meeting with US Senator from Indiana state Todd Young on March 29.