– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 26 attended the inauguration of Love Bridge and Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (first phase) in the northern province of Quang Ninh.The 4,265-m Love Bridge is the first six-lane bridge of Quang Ninh, which was built at a cost of 2.1 trillion VND (92.7 million USD). It aims to ease traffic load on Bai Chay Bridge.Meanwhile, the Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road has a length of 18.7km with six lanes, which has construction cost of 2.3 trillion VND sourced from the provincial budget. It is expected to expand the urban and tourism development space for Quang Ninh ’s economic and tourism hubs of Ha Long and Cam Pha.Addressing the event, PM Chinh lauded Quang Ninh’s effective efforts in developing infrastructure system, which contributes to attracting more investors to the province and speeding up its economic restructuring towards a faster and more sustainable direction, turning its economic development from "brown" to "green".