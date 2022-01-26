PM attends inauguration of major transport projects in Quang Ninh
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (centre) and other delegates at the inauguration ceremony of Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 26 attended the inauguration of Love Bridge and Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (first phase) in the northern province of Quang Ninh.
The 4,265-m Love Bridge is the first six-lane bridge of Quang Ninh, which was built at a cost of 2.1 trillion VND (92.7 million USD). It aims to ease traffic load on Bai Chay Bridge.
Meanwhile, the Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road has a length of 18.7km with six lanes, which has construction cost of 2.3 trillion VND sourced from the provincial budget. It is expected to expand the urban and tourism development space for Quang Ninh’s economic and tourism hubs of Ha Long and Cam Pha.
Addressing the event, PM Chinh lauded Quang Ninh’s effective efforts in developing infrastructure system, which contributes to attracting more investors to the province and speeding up its economic restructuring towards a faster and more sustainable direction, turning its economic development from "brown" to "green".
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate Cua Luc 1 bridge. (Photo: VNA)Quang Ninh has also showed strong performance in re-organising administrative units with the merging of Hoanh Bo district and Ha Long city, as well as in fostering regional connectivity, he noted, adding that the implementation of strategic transport projects that connect Quang Ninh and the Red River delta, the north central region and China has helped promote economic development and improve the living conditions of local people.
Also on January 26, PM Chinh attended a ceremony to open Van Don-Mong Cai expressway to traffic. This is the final section of the 200km Hai Phong-Ha Long-Van Don-Mong Cai expressway route that runs along the province. One end of the section connects with Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway and the other links with the connection road of Bac Luan II Bridge in Mong Cai city./.