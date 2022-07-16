Business PM attends investment promotion conference in Hau Giang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 16 attended an investment promotion conference in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

Business Swiss investors interested in Vietnam’s green, sustainable finance Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc has had a working session with Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, and Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweal, as part of the activities in his working visit to Switzerland.

Business Vietnam stock market's outlook still bright in second half of 2022 The Vietnamese stock market witnessed a strong correction recently, mainly due to international macroeconomic factors, including global soaring inflation and the US Federal Reverse rate hikes.