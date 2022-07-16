PM attends inauguration of Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration ceremony of Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant Project in Mai Dam town, Chau Thanh district, the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, on July 16.
Construction on the project, invested by Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), started in 2015. The plant, which has a total capacity of 1,200 MW, was put into commercial operation from May 6. To date, it has generated and supplied over 2 billion kWh of electricity to the national grid.
The plant is expected to contribute about 7.2 billion kWh a year to the national grid, thus helping meet the demand of the southwestern region and the National Power System. Its annual revenue is forecast to reach about 15 - 20 trillion VND (639.5-852.6 million USD), making an important contribution to the Group's total revenue, and the central and local budget revenues.
Speaking at the event, PM Chinh said that the inauguration and operation of Song Hau 1 Thermal Power Plant are of great significance, contributing to ensuring energy security.
He asked PetroVietnam, from experience learnt from the building of Song Hau 1, to continue focusing on solving difficulties in Long Phu 1 thermal power plant and O Mon thermal power centre projects, and Block B gas exploitation.
On the same day, the Government leader inspected the construction of Song Hau 2 Thermal Power Plant project in Mai Dam town, and the intersection between Can Tho - Ca Mau expressway and Chau Doc - Can Tho - Soc Trang expressway which run through Hau Giang./.