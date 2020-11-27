Politics Australian Governor-General highlights strategic partnership with Vietnam The Vietnam-Australia strategic partnership has created a framework to advance the bilateral ties, particularly in politics, economy, security, education and environment, Australian Governor-General David Hurley said on November 27.

Politics Party inspections must be comprehensive, cautious: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong said on November 27 that Party inspection and supervision work must be carried out regularly, comprehensively, openly, democratically, and cautiously.

Politics Vietnam, India defence ministers hold online talks Minister of Defence General Ngo Xuan Lich and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh held an online discussion on November 27.

Politics Vietnam, Mexican state to step up trade, investment, cultural, educational ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong visited Jalisco state in the west of the country from November 23 to 25 to boost bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, culture, and education, and to attend the opening of an honorary consulate.