Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with representatives of Vietnamese businesses in Laos on May 15 in Vientiane as part of his official visit to Laos.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue visited the Lao - Viet Bank (LVB), the commercial representative of the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) in Laos, in Vientiane on May 15.

Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up in Jan-April Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, exports were worth 17.9 billion USD, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, while imports totalled 13.9 billion USD, down 2.3 percent.