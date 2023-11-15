Videos Vietnamplus marks 15th founding anniversary On the afternoon of January 15, electronic newspaper VietnamPlus under the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) solemnly celebrated its 15th founding anniversary (November 13, 2008 - 2023), and received the First Class Labor Medal from the State President.

Politics Vietnam pledges to play more active role in ASEAN-US cooperation Vietnam will play a more active role in cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the US, especially within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+), Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang affirmed on November 15.

Politics First Permanent Court of Arbitration Vietnam Conference held in Hanoi The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) and the Vietnam Association of International Law (VSIL) co-organised the first PCA Vietnam Conference in Hanoi on November 15.

Politics Vietnam proposes three priorities at 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son proposed three priorities for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) collaboration at the 34th APEC Ministerial Meeting (AMM) in San Francisco on November 14.