Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 26 called for more efforts to develop Vietnam’s key economic regions as the growth of the regions has contributed importantly to the country’s success.Speaking at a meeting with relevant ministries and sectors to discuss measures to boost the regions’ growth, PM Phuc noted that the regions are facing numerous challenges related to climate change, regional planning, connectivity and coordination mechanisms.He emphasised the importance of speeding up investment disbursement, solving difficulties in production, attracting more investment, and expanding the application of technologies in production and business.The Government leader requested localities to take measures to ensure the process of infrastructure projects which are drawing public concern, especially in the electricity sector, and speed up transport infrastructure projects to create breakthrough development for localities and key economic regions.Ministries, sectors and localities were asked to ensure enough power supply for production and business, while key economic regions were required to take the lead in saying no to disposable plastic products.Vietnam now has the northern, central, southern and Mekong Delta key economic regions.According to a report of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, in the 2011-2017 period, the four regions’ average gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 7.14 percent a year, mainly driven by growth in processing and manufacturing.-VNA