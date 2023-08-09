Business Australian Cotton Vietnam Week begins The Australian Cotton Trade Delegation to Vietnam is organising a series of activities in Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Hanoi from August 7-11 to strengthen relations between Vietnam’s textile manufacturers and Australian cotton producers.

Videos Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The Apple Pay digital payment system, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support the service, following Malaysia and Singapore.

Business Vietnam, Iran boast potential to boost economic, trade ties: forum The Vietnamese and Iranian economies are reciprocal, and the two countries have a lot of potential to advance their economic and trade cooperation, making it match the good bilateral political and diplomatic relations, heard a forum on August 9.

Business Cutting rates too quickly could lead to credit risk The Government has introduced measures to stimulate credit growth to spur the economy, but experts are concerned loans could flow into risky industries that are the most capital thirsty with high absorption capacity.