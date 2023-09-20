Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5% In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.

Business Green transition an urgent need for sustainable export to EU: confab To secure sustainable export to the EU, Vietnamese enterprises must adopt green production and apply high technology to meet the EU’s strict technical and environmental standards, heard a seminar held in Hanoi on September 19.

Business Most reputable food-beverage companies in 2023 announced The Vietnam Report JSC has announced the lists of 10 most reputable companies of the food and beverage sector this year.

Business World Safety and Operations Conference kicks off in Hanoi The Vietnamese Government places importance on building the images of domestic airlines with safety and friendliness, considering them as messengers of brand, culture, people and country of Vietnam when reaching out to the world, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang said at the World Safety and Operations Conference (WSOC) which opened in Hanoi on September 19.