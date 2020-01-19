Society Tan Son Nhat airport braces for Tet holiday's gridlock HCM City and aviation authorities have taken measures to ensure security at Tan Son Nhat International Airport and ease congestion in and around it during the Tet (Lunar New Year) rush.

Society PM offers incense in memory of President Ho Chi Minh Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and a delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders offered incense at a temple dedicated to late President Ho Chi Minh on Ba Vi mountain in Hanoi on January 18.

Society Overseas Vietnamese pay tribute to Ly Kings in Bac Ninh A delegation of over 100 overseas Vietnamese (OVs) offered incense to Kings of the Ly Dynasty at the Do temple in Tu Son township, the northern province of Bac Ninh on January 18, as part of the “Homeland Spring 2020” programme.

Society HCM City gets busy with flower festivals, markets ahead of Tet Several flower festivals and markets opened across Ho Chi Minh City on January 17, adding to the festive air in the city as the traditional New Year (Tet) festival is nearing.