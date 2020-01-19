PM calls on Vietnamese to support poor people ahead of Tet
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 18 called on Vietnamese people, firms and agencies both at home and overseas to continue providing relief for disadvantaged people living in far-flung islands and areas as well as those affected by natural disasters and Agent Orange/dioxin.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc texts to donate money to the poor and AO/dioxin victims in a charity event in HCM City on January 18. (Photo: VNA)
He made the statement while addressing the launch of a charity event called “Suc manh nhan dao 2020” (Power of Humanitarian Action 2020) in Ho Chi Minh City. The programme, held by the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) Central Committee, focuses on bringing a warmer Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday for poor people and AO/dioxin victims this year.
Phuc highly spoke of the programme and the VRCS Central Committee’s efforts to mobilise all possible social support for disadvantaged people to help them overcome hardships and achieve a better life.
VRCS President Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said the agency has spent around 4.3 trillion VND (over 185.2 million USD) on aid to over 21.1 million people in need.
The fundraising campaign to support the poor and AO/dioxin victims ahead of Tet holiday has so far received over 7.7 trillion VND since it was founded by the VRSC in 1999.
The campaign has benefited over 25 million needy families who were given not only financial support but also cows, new houses and free medical checkups and medicines.
The VRSC Central Committee took the occasion to launch a texting campaign in which with each text message sent to 1400, a mobile user can donate at least 20,000 VND to the poor and AO/dioxin victims. PM Phuc was among the first who texted to make donations.
The campaign will run through Febuary 7./.