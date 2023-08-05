At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 5 chaired a cabinet meeting to evaluate the socio-economic performance in July and the first seven months of this year, as well as the progress of the socio-economic recovery and development programme, the allocation and disbursement of public investment, and the implementation of the three national target programmes.



During the meeting, cabinet members will discuss a report on the reviewing and summary of the demand for the adjustments of the central budget plan in 2023 of ministries, central agencies and localities.



They will also give ideas on proposals that localities submitted to the Government.



Opening the meeting, PM Chinh noted that the regional and international situation has been completed with a mixture of difficulties, challenges and opportunities, advantages. In this context, all-level authorities, sectors and localities have exerted great efforts to implement tasks and solutions.



As a result, in July and the first seven months of this year, the country basically completed all general targets with better performance through months and quarters, he said. However, he also pointed to a number of shortcomings and difficulties.



The PM underlined that the national economy has seen many good signs in August with a bright outlook.



However, he reminded ministries, sectors and localities of the risk of natural disasters that often happen in August, and asked them to focus on dealing with existing problems and completing their tasks.



He requested cabinet members to make comprehensive assessments and analysis on achievements and remaining problems, pointing out reasons and drawing lessons.



They were also asked to give forecasts on the future situation and propose solutions for August and the rest of the year./.

VNA