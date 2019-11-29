PM chairs cabinet meeting on building draft Solution 01 for 2020
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 chaired a meeting of the cabinet with representatives of various ministries on key tasks and measures to realise the socio – economic development plan and the State budget projection for 2020 (draft Solution 01).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting (Source: VNA)
Participants held that the resolution should include two parts of most important tasks and concrete targets set for the ministries and sectors. They also raised their ideas on a number of main contents of the draft, agreeing that it should be built with clear focuses so as to facilitate the management work for the whole 2020, a year of special importance.
Taking note of the ideas, PM Phuc tasked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to join hands with the Government Offices and relevant ministries in completing the draft resolution. He also highlighted that the implementation of Resolutions 01 and 02 for this year has arrived at comprehensive outcome, with 2019 being the second consecutive year when all the 12 targets are achieved, especially the improvement of the people’s life.
The leader held that the knots in the law and institution building must be pinpointed, and the maintenance of macro stability and the creation of the room for management synchronously implemented.
There must be breakthroughs in the application of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2020 as this is a key factor to restructure the economy, PM Phuc stressed, adding the resolution must name concrete measures to take care of the life of the people.
He also emphasised the settlement of air and water source pollution as well as the liberalisation of the land resources, and asked the Foreign Ministry to propose tasks and measures for Vietnam to perform well the role of the ASEAN Chair and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, thus raising the country’s position in the international arena./.