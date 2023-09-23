President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis attends the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, PM Chinh highlighted that Vietnam has contributed its efforts to realise the UN’s goals since it joined the organisation 46 years ago, just like what President Ho Chi Minh expressed in his letter to the President of the 1st session of the UN General Assembly, in which he said Vietnam’s formation, struggle and development history is always associated with the UN’s values and principles, and is a part of the international community’s flow.Briefing the guests on Vietnam’s development journey, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam has transformed from an aid recipient to a big rice exporter, and from a country ravaged by wars for decades to a nation with great strides in hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, and in the process to realise the UN’s Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals.Vietnam is now among the 40 leading economies in the world, and enters the global top 20 economies in terms of international trade, he said, saying Vietnam stands ready to welcome international friends, tell stories of a peaceful and stable country as well as a people of industriousness, creativity and strong passion – the stories about an independent and resilient Vietnam who is a trustworthy friend and partner, and a proactive and responsible member of the international community.The Vietnamese Party and State will continue their care for, and make more efforts for a prosperous nation, he said, adding that Vietnam is willing to share its experience so as to make practical contributions to the UN.