PM Pham Minh Chinh chairs a ceremony to celebrate Vietnam's 78th National Day and the 46th anniversary of the country's accession to the United Nations in New York. (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a ceremony celebrating Vietnam's 78th National Day and the 46th anniversary of the country's accession to the United Nations (UN) at the UN headquarters in New York, the US, on September 22 evening.
The event was attended by President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis, representatives from UN organisations and UN member states, international friends, leaders from Vietnamese ministries and sectors, and Vietnamese officials working in the US.
President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis attends the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)In his remarks, PM Chinh highlighted that Vietnam has contributed its efforts to realise the UN’s goals since it joined the organisation 46 years ago, just like what President Ho Chi Minh expressed in his letter to the President of the 1st session of the UN General Assembly, in which he said Vietnam’s formation, struggle and development history is always associated with the UN’s values and principles, and is a part of the international community’s flow.
Briefing the guests on Vietnam’s development journey, PM Chinh stressed that Vietnam has transformed from an aid recipient to a big rice exporter, and from a country ravaged by wars for decades to a nation with great strides in hunger eradication and poverty alleviation, and in the process to realise the UN’s Millennium Development Goals and Sustainable Development Goals.
Vietnam is now among the 40 leading economies in the world, and enters the global top 20 economies in terms of international trade, he said, saying Vietnam stands ready to welcome international friends, tell stories of a peaceful and stable country as well as a people of industriousness, creativity and strong passion – the stories about an independent and resilient Vietnam who is a trustworthy friend and partner, and a proactive and responsible member of the international community.
The Vietnamese Party and State will continue their care for, and make more efforts for a prosperous nation, he said, adding that Vietnam is willing to share its experience so as to make practical contributions to the UN.
PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Congratulating Vietnam on its National Day, Francis said that after 78 years of gaining independence, Vietnam has been developing extraordinarily from a poor nation to a middle-income, dynamic country with a strong startup spirit.
Vietnam has worked actively to promote multilateralism, fully implemented and heightened the values of the UN Charter, while engaging in a wide range of the UN’s activities, which illustrated the nation’s commitment to the UN’s common goals, he said.
President of the 78th UN General Assembly Dennis Francis speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)Francis expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue to engage and make more contributions to the UN’s goals, and affirmed that he supports all of the UN member states, including Vietnam, to implement the UN Charter and the sustainable development goals, and outline a roadmap towards the Summit of the Future./.