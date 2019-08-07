Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) chairs conference on improving national labour productivity (Source: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a conference on improving national labour productivity in Hanoi on August 7.At the event, PM Phuc is expected to launch a national labour productivity movement in the entire economy.Delegates will focus on assessing the status quo of labour productivity in Vietnam, defining factors affecting labour productivity and putting forward measures to improve it, especially in the context of the fourth Industrial Revolution.According to the General Statistics Office, labour productivity of the economy is estimated to be 102.2 million VND (4,521 USD) per labourer in accordance to the 2018 price.In 2018, the labour productivity in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia was 13.7, 5.3, 2.7 and 2.2 times higher than that of Vietnam.The mining sector posted the highest labour productivity, while the argo-fishery-forestry sector was at the bottom.The office said that factors affecting labour productivity growth include the small scale of the economy, slow labour structure shifting, out-of-date machinery, equipment and technology, and the limited quality of human resources.-VNA