PM chairs dialogue with tech businesses in Switzerland
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over a dialogue with businesses on cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), automobile industry, semiconductor chip and ecosystem development in Davos, Switzerland, on January 16 (local time), as part of his trip to attend the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The event saw the participation of leaders of many world-leading tech giants such as Google, Siemens, Mahindra, Ericsson, Visa Inc, Qualcomm, and others.
Talking about Vietnam's development process and successes, the Government leader highlighted favourable conditions and platforms for businesses to invest and develop in the Southeast Asian country, including its 16 free trade agreements (FTA) with the world's 60 largest economies, and ongoing implementation of three strategic breakthroughs in infrastructure, human resource training and administrative reform, and improvements in institutions.
Vietnam has mobilised all resources for rapid and sustainable development, relying on science, technology, and innovation, he said, adding that the nation aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed country with high income by 2045.
The PM noted that Vietnam has developed and implemented a national strategy on AI research, development, and application, with a favourable environment created for many AI companies worldwide to develop in the country in various fields such as health, communications, education, cybersecurity, finance, smart factories, smart cities, and semiconductor technology.
Underscoring the country’s determination to pursue and develop the semiconductor industry and build an ecosystem for it, he unveiled that Vietnam plans to soon issue a strategy for its development and a project to train 50,000 engineers in the field. This aims to promote cooperation between domestic and foreign enterprises and improve Vietnamese firms’ human resources quality, PM Chinh said.
The leader went on to express his hope that businesses will sustain their long-term, stable, and effective investments in Vietnam and join the nation in successfully achieving its set goals.
Representatives of participating enterprises said they highly appreciated Vietnam's vision in the field of technology as well as its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and promotion of green and sustainable economic development.
Pledging to further expanding investment and business operations in the nation, they hoped that the Vietnamese government will continue facilitating their collaboration with domestic peers, particularly in technology, innovation, semiconductor, AI, and strategic infrastructure./.