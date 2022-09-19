Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad on September 19 to discuss promoting economic diplomacy in the service of national development.



The teleconference, the first of its kind, was linked with cities and provinces nationwide, and 94 Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies abroad. A month ago, the PM also chaired a similar event with representatives of Vietnam trade offices abroad.



In his opening speech, the Government leader said despite rapid and complicated developments around the world, Vietnam still recorded progress in socio-economic development in the past eight months, with high economic growth and inflation under control. This was partly attributed to the efforts and determination of the diplomatic sector and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad in particular.



According to the PM, economic diplomacy has closely followed major orientations for national development and the Government’s socio-economic management focus, becoming an important driving force for rapid and sustainable development.



Amid difficulties and challenges, he required economic diplomatic activities to be more active, creative and flexible, turning risks into opportunities, for an independent and self-reliant economy with widespread, practical and effective global integration.



He asked ambassadors and leaders of ministries, agencies and firms to discuss and offer specific solutions to improve the efficiency of economic diplomatic work in the near future.



Participants shared the view that Vietnam needs to make the best use of opportunities in export, investment, tourism, sci-tech and new growth driving forces, thus pooling all possible resources for economic recovery and development.



They also suggested mechanisms, policies and measures to improve economic diplomacy at all levels at home and abroad./.