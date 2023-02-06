Associate Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in an interview with Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

The visit will also offer an opportunity for the two countries to reach a common view on cooperation, he said, adding Singapore, in the time to come, will need a deeper understanding about Vietnam, he said.Regarding cooperation prospects between the two countries in digital transformation and green transition, Khuong emphasised that the sectors have served as important drivers of international cooperation as well as the development in each nation.Vietnam will be an important partner of Singapore in these fields as the country boasts substantial potential for the cooperation at different levels, he said, adding PM Chinh’s visit will serve as a start of a level where the two sides exchange experience and strategies on green economy and digital economy.Vietnam and Singapore hold huge and special cooperation potential as they share common strategic perceptions, political stability and aspirations to become development models in Asia, he stressed.He held that Vietnam can learn from Singapore’s experience in public apparatus consolidation, State-owned business management and urban transport development./.