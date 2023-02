Illustrative image (Source: vneconomy.vn)

– The upcoming visit to Singapore by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is expected to open up important orientations for the bilateral ties, especially in digital technology and green transition, an expert has said.PM Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam will pay an official visit to Singapore from February 8 to 10.In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Associate Professor Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said the visit holds great significance.It takes place in the context of the two countries getting out of the COVID-19 pandemic with the hope for stronger growth, he explained, noting that their cooperation opportunities abound.The world is experiencing complex changes, and this prompts the two countries to conduct more regular and in-depth exchanges to reach common perceptions in order to sail through the challenges and tighten their relations, the expert continued.According to Khuong, cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore is the core and of great importance to turning Southeast Asia into a strong, prosperous economy in the next three decades.