Draft law on libraries under discussion on November 5 Legislators will have a further look into reports on the judicial work and crime fight, and discuss the draft law on libraries on November 5 as part of the activities of the ongoing 8th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA).

Vietnam assumes ASEAN 2020 chairmanship Following the closing ceremony of the 35th ASEAN Summit, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha of Thailand handed the chairmanship hammer to his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnamese, Indian PMs meet in Thailand Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi met on November 4 on the sidelines of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits in Thailand, during which they highlighted the strong development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in recent years.