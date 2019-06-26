Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has decided to establish the national action centre on overcoming toxic chemicals and environment consequences.



The new centre is a result of the restructuring of the Environment Treatment Technology Centre under the Defence Ministry’s Chemicals High Command.



It is tasked with dealing with the post-war consequences of toxic chemicals on environment and people nationwide, managing relevant data, and conducting scientific studies and technological transfer.



The centre will also build action plans and offer training courses to officers in the effort.



The PM asked the ministry to direct the Chemicals High Command to manage the centre and take responsibility for its operations.-VNA