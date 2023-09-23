PM Pham Minh Chinh delivers a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Trust, sincerity and solidarity on the global scale with the role of the United Nations and the participation of all countries will help the international community to address difficulties, overcome challenges, and promote peace, cooperation and prosperous development across the world, thus bringing happiness and well-being to all people, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.While delivering a speech at the General Debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, PM Chinh said Vietnam, which suffered severe pains, sacrifices and losses from wars as well as blockage and embargo in the previous century, understands and cherishes the values of peace, cooperation and development, adding with the spirit of “putting aside the past, overcoming differences, upholding similarities and looking towards the future”, Vietnam has spared no efforts to develop relations with foreign countries.As the world is facing serious crises in terms of trust, multilateral cooperation, principles and resources, PM Chinh said that the world leaders should join hands to carry out five groups of measures with an inclusive and comprehensive approach.First, it is necessary to build sincerity, reinforce strategic trust and call upon countries to uphold responsibility as the basis of the efforts, he said, in which the world’s powers should play a very important role in intensifying trust, and spreading sincerity and sense of responsibility.Second, the world's leaders should stand shoulders by shoulders to devise a global solution to promoting solidarity, international cooperation and multilateralism, while heightening the UN’s central role, and supporting the plan to accelerate the realisation of the sustainable development goals.Third, people should be considered as the centre, target, subject, motivation and resources of sustainable development in every process of policy making and actions, ensuring that no one is left behind, he said.Fourth, overall solutions in the fields of economy, politics, and society should be accelerated to ensure stability, security and safety, with a focus placed on the transition to green economy, digital economy, circular economy, sharing economy and knowledge economy; promotion of innovation, startup, reduction of trade barriers; strengthening of free trade agreements; and improvement of fiscal-monetary institutions.Fifth, global leaders should join hands to remove bottlenecks, mobilise and effectively use resources, while capitalising on their countries’ potential and strengths, PM Chinh said, adding developing and underdeveloped countries, particularly those hard hit by climate change and diseases should receive support in terms of finance, technology, human resources and management.