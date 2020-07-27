Business Canadian firms eye on investment opportunities in Can Tho More and more Canadian businesses are eager to explore investment opportunities in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, especially in the spheres of hi-tech agriculture and waste treatment, said Canadian Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Kyle Nanas.

Business Bac Giang encouraging production forest development The northern province of Bac Giang is encouraging entities, businesses, and households to invest in production forest development.

Business Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19 The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Business Securities firms enjoy strong Q2 gains After touching bottom in the first quarter of 2020 because of COVID-19, Vietnam’s stock market staged a strong comeback in the following quarter, allowing securities firms to enjoy sharp increases in both revenue and profit.