Business Honda Vietnam’s car, motorbike sales increase in May Honda Vietnam on April 11 announced that its retail sales of motorcycles and automobiles in March increased by 11.4% and 124% compared to the previous month.

Business Hanoi working to raise localisation in support industries Hanoi’s support industries have significantly contributed to the national economy and actively engaged in the global supply chain, yet their localisation remains low, resulting in the compulsory import of components worth tens of billions of US dollar each year.

Business EU ambassadors study investment climate in Da Nang city Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong on April 11 hosted a reception for ambassadors of the European Union (EU)’s member states who came to study the investment climate in the locality.