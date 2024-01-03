Videos Festival spotlights Hue’s cultural heritage A kaleidoscope of festive activities will be held throughout 2024 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the framework of the Hue Festival 2024.

Videos New rice celebrations of Xo Dang ethnic people the Xo Dang ethnic people in the Central Highlands, and is where the villagers thank the Gods and the genies and pray to them to be blessed with a bumper crop, a full stock of rice and maize, productive animals, prosperity, and happiness.

Culture - Sports Festival spotlights Hue’s cultural heritage A kaleidoscope of festive activities will be held throughout 2024 in the central province of Thua Thien – Hue in the framework of the Hue Festival 2024, the provincial People’s Committee said on January 1.