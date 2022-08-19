Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Ministries, agencies and localities have been asked to seek solutions to diversify products and boost exports to the Republic of Korea (RoK), especially via Korean companies in Vietnam.



It was part of the announcement made by the Government Office on August 19 about the Prime Minister’s conclusions on his working session with the RoK Embassy and Korean enterprises in Vietnam.



The announcement stated that after hearing opinions from the Korean Ambassador to Vietnam, representatives of Korean firms in Vietnam and leaders of ministries, agencies and localities, as well as suggestions by the RoK Embassy and Korean firms in Vietnam, the PM assigned ministries, agencies and localities to promptly deal with difficulties and problems that could be solved immediately under their authority.



For complex and unsolved issues, they must promptly outline orientations in the spirit of harmonising interests and sharing difficulties and submit them to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) before August 30 to report to the PM.



The MPI will collect suggestions to send to ministries, agencies and localities, and at the same time, regularly update and report the settlement of suggestions to the PM in October./.