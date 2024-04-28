Business Khanh Hoa province seeks tourism partners in Thailand The south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa introduced its tourism potential to potential partners in Thailand at a conference held in the Thai capital Bangkok on April 26.

Business Vietnam strives to remain world’s biggest cinnamon exporter The cinnamon sector needs to issue a reform strategy to keep Vietnam's position as the world’s biggest cinnamon exporter, which it has held since 2021.

Business Localities get ready for fourth FDI boom As the year 2024 is expected to witness the start of the fourth wave of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Vietnam, localities nationwide are getting ready to absorb foreign capital flows.