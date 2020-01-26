At Tan Son Nhat airport (Photo: VNA)



The virus is spreading human to human in China while no medicine or vaccine is available. It has infected nearly 2,000 people in China, and killed at least 56 as of late January 25.



Many countries have also recorded infection cases, including Thailand, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, France and the US.



The PM required the Health Ministry to closely check passengers coming in at border gates on roads, waterway and airway. Those who are suspected of being infected must be isolated immediately.



The ministries of information and communications; culture, sports and tourism; labour, invalids and social affairs; and foreign affairs must work closely with the Health Ministry to popularize information and warnings to Vietnamese citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas.



Chairs of people’s committees of all centrally-run municipal and provincial were order to take drastic actions in disease control in accordance with directions of the Health Ministry; ensure the supply of medicines, medical equipment and funding for disease prevention and control activities.



Two Chinese citizens, a father and his son, have been quarantined at Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital after they tested positive to the virus.



These are the first cases of individuals infected with the virus ever Vietnam has confirmed since the disease spread from China’s Wuhan city last December./.





VNA