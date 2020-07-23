Environment North-central region seeks solutions to drought, saline water intrusion The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the People’s Committee of the central province of Nghe An jointly held a conference on July 22 on strengthening the measures responding to drought, saline water and natural disasters in the north-central region.

Environment Plan aims to improve Vietnam’s adaptation to climate change Enhancing state management on climate change is one of the major measures set in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by the Prime Minister.

Environment Flooding causes serious damage to northern mountainous region The fatalities in serious flooding and landslide caused by prolonged torrential rains over the past few days in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang increased to five as of 15:00 on July 21, according to the office of the national steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control.

Business Generating power for green recovery and sustainable future In the wake of Vietnam’s first ever National Energy Summit in July 2020, Swedish ambassador Ann Måwe reflects over Sweden’s journey, and areas where the two countries can cooperate in the development of renewable energy.