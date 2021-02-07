PM extends Tet wishes to former Party, State leaders, presents gifts to needy families in central region
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended the best Tet wishes to former Party and State leaders and localities in the central region at an meeting in Da Nang city on February 6.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and former Party and State leaders and representatives of central region at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The PM briefed the participants of the outcomes of the recently-concluded 13th National Party Congress, including the adoption of documents with high consensus, the election of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee with 180 full and 20 alternate members, a 18-member Politburo and five members to the Secretariat.
He highlighted the country’s socio-economic attainments in the past year, while asking local authorities to pay more attention to ensuring the life of people in areas affected natural disasters as the Lunar New Year, the country’s biggest festival, is approaching.
He underlined to ensure Tet to all families as well as safety in the face of COVID-19.
Earlier the day, the PM visited and presented Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families and households in difficult circumstances in Que Phu commune, Que Son district, neighbouring Quang Nam province.
In 2020, Quang Nam was one of localities hard hit by the pandemic and natural disasters that left tens of dead and missing
.
The PM, on behalf of the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, presented Tet gifts to 50 policy families and disadvantaged households in Que Phu commune.
Besides, he asked the province to hand over 400 Tet gift packages to needy households and those affected by natural disasters.
Local authorities and people must strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention and control measures, he said./.