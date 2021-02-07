Society Fatherland Front leader sends Tet gifts to the disadvantaged in Hau Giang Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 6 visited and presented gifts to low-income and disadvantaged families in Thanh Xuan commune of Chau Thanh A district in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, as the Lunar New Year (Tet) is nearing.

Society Binh Duong seals off apartment block as new COVID-19 infection detected An apartment block in Vinh Phu ward of Thuan An city in the southern province of Binh Duong has been placed on lockdown since February 6 morning to trace the contacts of a new COVID-19 case living there.

Society PM presents Tet gifts to social support centre in Quang Nam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 5 afternoon visited and presented Tet gifts to vulnerable people who have been cared for at the social support centre in central Quang Nam province.

Society Requiem for fallen soldiers held in Long An A requiem for soldiers was held in the southern province of Long An on February 5 on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.