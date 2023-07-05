Politics Vietnam, Germany share anti-corruption experience A delegation of the Vietnamese government, led by Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong paid a working visit to Germany from July 1-3 to discuss with relevant agencies of the host country anti-corruption measures as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Politics Hanoi grants permission for Blackpink World Tour The Department of Culture and Sports of Hanoi on July 4 announced that it granted permission to Ho Chi Minh City-based IME Music Company to hold Blackpink 'Born Pink' World Tour Hanoi on July 29-30.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 5 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hanoi expects strong investment flows from India: official Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya on July 4, saying the capital city hopes to welcome strong investment flows from the South Asian country.