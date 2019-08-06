Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the national teleconference of the education sector on August 6 (Photo: VNA)

– Ethics and lifestyle education was among the issues Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to focus on in the approaching new academic year, while addressing a meeting in Hanoi on August 6.The national teleconference reviewed the 2018-2019 academic year and launched tasks for the 2019-2020 one.PM Phuc recognised the overall improvement in the education sector, noting that according to the annual sustainable development report of the UN’s Sustainable Development Solutions Network and Germany’s Bertelsmann Stiftung foundation, Vietnam ranks second in Southeast Asia in terms of the Sustainable Development Goals Index, and education is in the second place among its five sub-indexes with 91 out of 100 points. Two Vietnamese universities have entered the list of the world’s top 1,000 universities while seven have been named among the leading universities in Asia.Those are the results of great efforts by the education sector, he said.Pointing out certain shortcomings, he said ethics, lifestyle and life skill education still falls short of expectations, that is why the MoET needs to overhaul the ethics and lifestyle curriculum to ensure its effectiveness.Ethics and lifestyle education should not be limited inside school campus but carried out in a way helping students experience traditions and culture by themselves, such as organising visits to martyrs’ cemeteries, revolution contributors or disadvantaged areas to help them gain an insight into the life, he noted.An exemplary teacher is the most valuable ethical example for students to follow, the PM stressed, adding that mass organisations are also responsible for joining hands with schools and families in educating students on ethics and lifestyle.The Government leader assigned the MoET to draft a directive on the enhancement of ethics and lifestyle education in schools and submit it to him for promulgation ahead of the new academic year.At the teleconference, the Government leader demanded stronger efforts to improve human resources training to create a high-quality workforce. Meanwhile, it is necessary to issue mechanisms and policies for universities to exercise autonomy.He ordered the MoET to consider the pilot granting of autonomy to eligible public preschool and general education establishments, noting that even with autonomy, they must also not ignore the Party and State’s educational principles.Additionally, PM Phuc called for more attention to education in mountainous areas. He said State agencies must ensure school infrastructure, increase the teaching staff and create favourable conditions for teachers and students in those regions so that no students are left behind due to economic difficulties. -VNA