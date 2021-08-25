At the meeting, PM Chinh said Vietnam attaches great importance to the relationship with the US, and wishes to further develop the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.



On the occasion, Chinh expressed his gratitude for the support the US government and people has given to Vietnam in its fight against Covid-19.



Vietnam considers economic and trade cooperation as a pillar and motivation for the relations with the US, Chinh said, adding that Vietnam also wishes to increase cooperation with the US in other sectors, such as education, science and technology, and health.



For her part, vice president Kamala Harris affirmed that the US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam and the US also highly values the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam.



The US will continue prioritizing cooperation with Vietnam in various sectors, such as economics – trade, climate change, and pharmacy, among others.



Appreciating Vietnam’s efforts in curbing and responding to the pandemic, the US official announced that the US will donate additional one million doses of Pfizer vaccine and medical supplies to Vietnam.



At the meeting, the two leaders also exchanged opinions on regional and international issues of mutual concerns, such as East Sea, Mekong and Myanmar./.

VNA