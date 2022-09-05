At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Kerry noted that the US will further its cooperation and support for developing countries, including Vietnam, in climate change response, particularly in clean energy development, sustainable infrastructure and smart water resource management.PM Chinh called for the US’s assistance in finance and technology, apart from human resource development, institutional improvement and experience sharing.He also asked for support from developed partners in the transfer of renewable energy technology, helping Vietnam build and develop the production industry of renewable energy equipment and a map evaluating its solar and win power potential accurately.The PM hoped that the developed partners will consider providing loans with suitable interest rates for Vietnam to help the country promote the renewable energy industry, and that Kerry, as a long-standing friend of Vietnam, will continue to assist the country in enhancing resilience of vulnerable groups in the Mekong Delta./.