Politics Administrative reform saves 6.3 trillion VND each year Administrative reform has been thoroughly implemented at all levels and helped save more than 18 million working days each year, equivalent to over 6.3 trillion VND (274.32 million USD) of social expenditure, Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has said.

Politics 15th NA election: Presidium of VFF Central Committee holds second consultative conference The Presidium of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee held the second consultative conference on March 18 to reach agreement on a preliminary list of candidates nominated by central agencies for the upcoming election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics HCM City holds 2nd consultative conference for nominations of NA candidates Ho Chi Minh City’s Fatherland Front organised a second consultative conference on March 18 on the list of candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) for the 2021-2026 tenure, where consensus was reached.

Politics Prime Minister hosts Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17, during which he expressed his pleasure with Russia’s successful research and development of drugs against COVID-19 and belief Russia will soon overcome the pandemic.