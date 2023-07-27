PM inspects construction of Ninh Binh’s key transport
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction progress of the East-West road project in the northern province of Ninh Binh on July 27.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh examines the construction progress of the East-West road project in Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
The road links the westernmost point with the easternmost point of the province, from Nho Quan mountainous district to Kim Son coastal district. It also connects the nation’s important traffic axes, including the eastern North - South Expressway, Ho Chi Minh Road, National Highway 1A, the coastal road from Quang Ninh to Thanh Hoa and the North - South railway.
The project has been identified by Ninh Binh as a key work that needs to be completed as soon as possible to create a driving force and a breakthrough in the province's socio-economic development in the immediate future.
Currently, construction is underway on the project’s first 23km section and is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
PM Chinh said that once complete, the road will help open up a new development space for the province, and contribute to reducing the traffic overload for Ninh Binh city and other localities of the province.
He asked Ninh Binh to focus on performing its key tasks, especially building and submitting the provincial master plan for approval in accordance with the Planning Law in the third quarter of 2023.
The Government leader stressed the need to speed up disbursement of public investment, as well as implementation of national target programmes./.