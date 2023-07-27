Business First cross-border ecommerce expo to take place in HCM City The 2023 Cross-border E-commerce Expo Vietnam, the first of its kind, will take place in the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City from August 10-12.

Business Garment industry advised to switch to green production It is necessary for domestic enterprises to switch to green textile and garment production in an effort to achieve sustainable development goals and cope with the gradual loss of Vietnam’s cost advantage, insiders have said.

Business Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation in renewable, clean energy projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 27 hosted a reception for Steven Winn, Chief Global Strategist and Senior Managing Executive Officer of JERA Co. Inc.

Business Cashew exports remain a silver lining Amid global demand slump, cashew remains a silver lining of the overall cloud of export, heard a conference on cashew market outlook taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 26.