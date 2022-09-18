PM Pham Minh Chinh inspects Viet Duc hospital's second branch (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the construction of the branches of Viet Duc, Bach Mai and National Geriatric Hospitals in the northern province of Ha Nam on September 18.



The construction of the second facilities of Viet Duc and Bach Mai hospitals in Ha Nam was approved by the Ministry of Health on December 1, 2014. It was expected to be finished by 2017. However, the construction has been suspended since 2018, with many works yet to be finished.



The PM requested establishing a working group led by Health Minister with the participation of leaders of relevant ministries and Ha Nam province to review the projects’ implementation, legal procedures, total capital and difficulties, thereby proposing specific solutions to tackling them.



Meanwhile, the construction of the National Geriatric Hospital’s second branch was ratified by the PM in 2017. A part of funding was used for survey, design, estimate planning and construction contract. The construction has yet to begin as its location coincides with the planning of Tam Chuc tourism area.



The PM asked Ha Nam and the Ministry of Health to work closely with ministries and agencies to offer effective solutions to implementation.

If they agree to change its location, they must follow legal regulations to prevent State budget loss and corruption.



He order that ministries, agencies and Ha Nam province must reach consensus on solutions no later than the next two months. Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh will deal with issues under his authority./.