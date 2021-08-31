Located in Hoang Mai district on an area of 3.5 hectares, the hospital has 500 beds and all rooms are equipped with a camera system to monitor patients' condition.

It will provide treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients from Hanoi and surrounding localities.

During his inspection visit to the hospital, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized the need to provide further training for doctors and nurses.

He asked medical workers and experts to share their experiences in treatment and care of Covid-19 patients with the community.

As the second facility of the Hanoi Medical University Hospital, the hospital will serve as a national COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) which will provide treatment for patients and offer technical support for other COVID-19 medical facilities.

The hospital plans to have around 1,000 medical workers, including 272 doctors and 680 nurses.

Construction on the COVID-19 treatment hospital began on July 24./.

VNA