Visiting the concentrated quarantine facility at Thach My Loi Secondary School in Thu Duc city, PM Chinh underscored the importance of giving residents’ access to medical services in the fastest and most effective manner.

At a boarding house in Thu Duc city, the PM inspected the communication system via a hotline that offers medical and social welfare support to residents. He asked communal and ward authorities to increase more communication methods to facilitate public access to support services when necessary.



Inspecting an urgent social welfare providing area in Cat Lai ward and a quarantine facility for F1 cases of Saigon Newport Corporation, PM Chinh urged local armed forces to fully grasp their tasks and work closely with the army to fight the pandemic like fighting the enemy.



Visiting and giving encouragement to workers and volunteers at Co.opXtra goods trade and distribution centre in Hiep Binh Chanh ward, Thu Duc city, HCM City's authorities were asked to ensure sufficient and regular supply of goods and necessities for residents, and instruct them to follow social distancing measures.



Later on the same day, the Government leader also checked the pandemic prevention and control work at a nursing centre for the homeless in Thu Duc city./.

VNA