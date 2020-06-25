Politics PM inspects preparations for ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 inspected preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings at the International Conference Centre in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnam backs Palestinians’ fight for justice: Deputy FM Vietnam consistently supports the fight for justice as well as the legitimate and inviolable rights of Palestinians, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Minh Khoi has said.

Politics Leaders extend congratulations to Mozambique on Independence Day General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 sent a congratulatory message to Mozambican President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on the 45th anniversary of Mozambique’s Independence Day (June 25).

Politics Deputy PM Minh chairs 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting As part of the 36th ASEAN Summit, the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held on June 24 in Hanoi under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.