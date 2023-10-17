Quang Nam authorities discuss ways for search and rescue work (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 17 issued a dispatch on search and rescue efforts for fishermen on two sunken fishing vessels in the Song Tu Tay Island.

According to the Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, at around 1:00 AM on October 17, the vessel QNa 90927 TS sank in the vicinity around 135 nautical miles northwest of Song Tu Tay island due to rough seas. A total of 37 fishermen were rescued by the vessel QNa 91782 TS, while one fisherman remains missing.

The day before, at around 7:30 PM, the vessel QNa 90129 TS sank due to a waterspout, about 120 nautical miles northeast of Song Tu Tay island. Some 40 fishermen were safely rescued by other vessels, but 14 others are still missing.

To promptly and urgently search and rescue fishermen on the two fishing vessels, PM Chinh asked the Ministry of National Defence to direct units and relevant forces to continue working closely with the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to pool all available resources for the effort.

The People’s Committees of central cities and provinces were assigned to collaborate with the MoT to mobilise vessels currently anchored or operating in the above area for rescue efforts.

On way to search for sunken vessels (Photo: plo.vn)

As weather situation in the central region is uncertain, the PM required ministries and authorities of central cities and provinces to continue following dispatches on disaster response and post-flood recovery.

The Government Office must direct the relevant stakeholders to effectively follow the dispatch, and promptly report any arising issues or difficulties in implementation to the PM./.