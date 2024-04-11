Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on April 11 for outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Both sides expressed their delight at the strong, comprehensive and substantive development of Vietnam-Japan ties during the ambassador’s tenure in Vietnam. Japan has remained one of Vietnam's top economic partners, being the leading ODA provider, the second largest investor and labour partner, the third biggest tourism partner, and the fourth largest trade partner.

Vietnam and Japan elevated their diplomatic ties to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World". The total ODA loan amount for post-COVID-19 recovery increased by an additional 1 billion USD in 2023. Japan's cumulative direct investment in Vietnam rose to 74.2 billion USD, a 24% increase since the start of the diplomat's term. Two-way trade reached 45 billion USD, up 13.6% from 2020.

PM Chinh attributed these achievements to the dedication of Ambassador Yamada and the embassy staff. He specifically highlighted their support for Vietnam's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the onset of his term.

Looking forward, he expressed his hope that the ambassador would continue to champion the Vietnam-Japan relationship in future positions.

Yamada, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Government, ministries, agencies, localities and people for their support during his tenure.

He noted that the "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World between Vietnam and Japan" is gradually being translated into concrete action through various projects, including the Metro Line 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ben Luc – Long Thanh section of the north-south expressway, the Vietnam-Japan University, and the Yen Xa wastewater treatment system in Hanoi.

He suggested continued collaboration between the two countries in areas like digital transformation, green and energy transition, renewable energy, biomass power and emission reduction./.