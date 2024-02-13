PM launches operations of Tan Cang – Cai Mep int’l port
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 13 (or the fourth day of the lunar New Year) attended a ceremony to welcome international ships and give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Dragon at Tan Cang – Cai Mep port (TCIT) in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extends New Year greetings to personnel working at Tan Cang - Cai Mep international port (TCIT) (Photo: VNA)Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 13 (or the fourth day of the lunar New Year) attended a ceremony to welcome international ships and give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Dragon at Tan Cang – Cai Mep port (TCIT) in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.
The Tan Cang - Cai Mep port cluster, located near the Thi Vai - Cai Mep river T-junction, is a national gateway and a point of transit for goods between Vietnam and countries around the world, especially the key export and import markets of Vietnam in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, thus playing an important role in trading activities and economic development of the country.
Over the past 15 years, the port, run by the Saigon New Port Corporation under the Vietnam People's Navy, has become the country’s deep-water container port with largest throughput.
In 2023, despite many difficulties, the corporation completed its set plan. The throughput of container cargo through ports in the system reached 9.75 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), equivalent to nearly 140 million tonnes of cargo, up nearly 1% (accounting for 56.8% of the country’s total). The Tan Can – Cai Mep port cluster alone posted a growth rate of 10%, with the throughput reaching 2.7 million TEUs.
Addressing the event, PM Chinh praised the corporation’s contributions to the achievements of the Vietnam People's Army and the whole country in 2023.
He said Vietnam is promoting the development of the marine economy, with the aim of becoming a strong marine nation.
The PM asked the corporation to engage in the development of seaports to connect the country's inland ports with international ones, and support localities accommodating its seaports to develop logistics, thereby helping improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese products, especially agricultural products.
The corporation was urged to join the modernisation of ports, promote greening and digital transformation to build smart ports.
According to the PM, Vietnam has trade relations with more than 60 major markets in the world within the framework of free trade agreements (FTA), so the volume of exported and imported goods is very large. The corporation needs to work to ensure a smooth flow of goods, for the benefit of the people.
He also asked officials of relevant ministries and Ba Ria – Vung Tau province to support the corporation to build a mart, modern, green and safe Tan Cang – Cai Mep international port.
Though the year 2024 is forecast to witness more difficulties and challenges than opportunities, the corporation should target stronger growth than in last year, reduce logistics costs, and help to further enhance the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in international markets, thereby contributing to the development of the country and the Vietnam People’s Army, PM Chinh added.
On the occasion, he presented new year gifts to officials and workers at the port./.