Representatives showed their delight at the homeland’s socio-economic achievements over the years. They briefed the PM on activities to maintain and promote Vietnamese cultural values in the US, and proposed ideas to help Vietnam attract more high-quality human resources for national development. They said they hope for mechanisms to connect Vietnamese all over the world to join hands in developing the Fatherland.

For his part, PM Chinh reviewed the Vietnam-US relations, and the elevation of the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during US President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Vietnam.

Praising the role of the about 6-million-strong Vietnamese community abroad for the country’s development, PM Chinh expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in the US will make more contributions to the growth of the relations between the two countries.

Regarding the community’s proposals, the PM pledged that he will ask ministries, sectors and relevant agencies to give suitable and timely response./.

