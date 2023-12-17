Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and heads of ASEAN delegations to the Commemorative Summit (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei and Malaysia on December 17 in the framework of the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation.



Following the talks on December 16, PM Chinh met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in the framework of the summit, during which he proposed Japan help Vietnam in conducting surveys and construction of, and provide Vietnam with new-generation official development assistance (ODA) for projects in digital infrastructure, green transition and large-scale strategic infrastructure development, especially the north-south high-speed railway line, with higher preferential conditions as well as simpler and more flexible procedures.



He suggested the two countries promote cooperation in high-quality human resources training, asking Japan to receive more Vietnamese workers, early simplify visa procedures towards exempting visas for Vietnamese citizens.

PM Kishida Fumio welcomes PM Pham Minh Chinh to the Commemorative Summit (Photo: VNA)



The two PMs concurred to step up cooperation in the areas of both nations’ potential and strengths, pay due attention to carrying out the “Three Connections” initiative with focus sharpened on digital transformation, green transition and circular economy, and strive to elevate the bilateral ties to a new height.



They also reached consensus on enhancing cooperation in security and defence, and exchanging information on the fight against cross-border crimes.



PM Chinh proposed Thailand share experience in tourism development and join hands with Vietnam to develop cooperation programmes connecting three and four countries in this field.



PM Srettha affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Thailand in the region, and both sides hold huge potential to enhance cooperation.



Besides, they agreed to strengthen solidarity and unity within the ASEAN bloc, enhance Mekong Sub-regional cooperation, and support ASEAN’s stance on the East Sea issue as well as other regional and international issues of mutual concern.



PM Chinh also had a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, during which they agreed to effectively roll out bilateral cooperation mechanisms, bolster cooperation in the areas of the two countries’ potential and strengths such as agriculture, including rice production to ensure food security.



They affirmed the intention to continue cooperation in global issues, such as climate change response, and regional ones including the East Sea issue.



The Philippine President said he is glad to make a visit to Vietnam in 2024 to discuss orientation to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries.



PM Chinh also had a short dialogue with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, in which the two sides spoke highly of the positive developments of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Brunei.



The Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides maintain the close coordination in effectively carrying out the action programme to implement the comprehensive partnership for the 2023-2027 period as well as the results and agreements reached during his official visit to Brunei in February.



The Sultan of Brunei showed his support for measures to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and affirmed that he will visit Vietnam early at a suitable time in 2024.



At Chinh’s meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, the two government leaders agreed that the Vietnam-Malaysia Strategic Partnership is developing very positively, reflected through the organisation of a wide range of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations this year.



The two sides affirmed to maintain their close coordination to effectively implement agreements of their senior leaders, including the results of the Malaysian PM’s official visit to Vietnam in July; increase contact and exchange of high-level and all-level delegations; early hold the fourth meeting of the Joint Committee on Trade to discuss specific measures to develop bilateral trade in a balanced direction, facilitate import and export, and remove barriers; and effectively exploit cooperation potential, particularly in agriculture, production, agricultural product processing, food, finance and banking.



The leaders also agreed to strengthen partnership in new areas such as digital transformation, clean energy, green economy, and circular economy; and create a favourable environment for their businesses and investors and to attract more high-tech investors from other countries.



On this occasion, PM Anwar thanked the Vietnamese Government for assisting with the evacuation of Malaysian citizens stranded in Myanmar, and proposed maintaining the hotline between the two Prime Ministers and the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs to solve important issues./.

