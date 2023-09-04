Politics Prime Minister meets with Indonesian President Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on September 4, as part of the PM’s trip to the country to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit.

Politics Dialogue, consultation and international laws crucial in international relations: Official Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet on September 4 attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, emphasising the bloc’s role as the epicentre of peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region.

Politics Vietnam attends ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet attended the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Indonesia on September 4.

Politics Vietnam's National Day celebrated in Bangladesh The Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh on September 2 held a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2023) with the participation of Vietnamese and Bangladeshi officials, representatives from international organisations and the Vietnamese community in Bangladesh.