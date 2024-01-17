Politics Hanoi's art exchange programme helps promote international friendship An international art exchange programme to welcome New Year 2024 was held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HAUFO) on January 16 as part of activities to nurture and strengthen the friendship between the people of Vietnam and foreign nations around the world.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - World Economic Forum relations Since Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF) established relations in 1989, bilateral cooperation has been actively promoted and developed in a host of different fields.

Politics Deputy PM receives Vietnamese, Japanese students Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 16 for a delegation of Vietnamese and Japanese students joining the Teenage Ambassadors’ Programme, which is organised to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties.