In his conversation with Speaker Nukaga, the Vietnamese PM suggested that Nukaga and the Japanese House of Representatives support the strengthening of Vietnam-Japan multifaceted cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. This includes strengthening collaboration and exchanges between the two legislatures and increasing the exchange of high-ranking delegations, as well as exchanges between lawmakers, especially young and female ones.He also sought support for fostering connectivity between the two economies, assisting Vietnam in building an independent and self-reliant economy, industrialisation and modernisation efforts, as well as pushing forward Vietnam-Japan ties in digital transformation, green transition, climate change response, natural resource conservation and national defence-security.The PM proposed that the Speaker accelerate the effective implementation of the new-generation ODA programme with high incentives, simple and flexible procedures for Vietnam's large-scale strategic infrastructure projects, green transition and digital transformation, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, labour and workforce training cooperation.In reply, Nukaga wished for closer cooperation between the two legislatures in the coming time and committed to policies aimed at improving living conditions of the Vietnamese community in Japan, particularly improving their income in the context of the depreciating yen. He expressed support for simplifying procedures, moving toward visa exemption for Vietnamese citizens entering Japan./.