– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29.At his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the two leaders agreed to accelerate the implementation of agreements signed during high-level official visits between the two countries, particularly the Russia trip this June, thus boosting the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership in a substantive, deeper and effective manner, especially in the fields of energy, oil and gas, and high tech.Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison highly valued the flourishing relations between Vietnam and Australia in recent times, affirming the Australian Government’s commitment to elevating the bilateral strategic partnership to a new height in various areas.He expressed his support for Vietnam’s performance as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and wished to further enhance ties with ASEAN within the ASEAN plus one mechanism.PM Morrison agreed with PM Phuc’s proposal on close coordination in implementing the Comprehensive Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as well as accelerating the early conclusion of negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).The two leaders shared views on international and regional issues of common concern, including the maintenance of peace, stability, freedom of navigation and aviation in the region.PM Phuc invited PM Morrison to visit Vietnam in the coming time.At the meeting with German Prime Minister Angela Merkel who appreciated effective exchange activities on measures to boost the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Germany, the two leaders affirmed their commitments to continuing to carry out solutions to enhance the bilateral partnership in a more extensive and substantive manner in the time ahead.In a talk with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in, the two sides agreed to take measures to boost bilateral ties and coordination in regional and international of shared concern, including the denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.Meanwhile, President of the World Bank David Malpass highlighted Vietnam’s achievements in socio-economic development, poverty reduction, infrastructure construction, affirming the continued support for Vietnam in specific investment projects and consulting sustainable development policies.President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Takehiko Nakao spoke highly of the strong development of Vietnam’s economy which is expected to expand 7 percent this year, while considering the Southeast Asian nation a good example in sustainable development, socio-economic management, particularly public debt management and reduction.