PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc begins official visit to Republic of Korea
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Seoul on November 27, beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (Photo: VNA)
Seoul (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation arrived in Seoul on November 27, beginning an official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.
The official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese PM and his entourage was held at the Seoul military airport.
During the visit, PM Phuc is scheduled to hold talks with President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders then will witness the signing of several cooperation documents.
The Vietnamese PM will also meet with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK, as well as leaders of Seoul.
He will attend a Vietnam-RoK business forum and receive the executives of a number of major RoK groups and companies.
PM Phuc started the visit to the RoK after attending the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit marking the 30th anniversary of their dialogue partnership, and the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the RoK./.
The official welcome ceremony for the Vietnamese PM and his entourage was held at the Seoul military airport.
During the visit, PM Phuc is scheduled to hold talks with President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders then will witness the signing of several cooperation documents.
The Vietnamese PM will also meet with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK, as well as leaders of Seoul.
He will attend a Vietnam-RoK business forum and receive the executives of a number of major RoK groups and companies.
PM Phuc started the visit to the RoK after attending the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit marking the 30th anniversary of their dialogue partnership, and the first Mekong-RoK Summit in Busan, the RoK./.