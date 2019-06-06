Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

– Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 6 sent a message congratulating Prayuth Chan-o-cha on his election as Prime Minister of Thailand.In the message, PM Phuc expressed his belief that PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha will make greater contributions to the national socio-economic development, turning Thailand into a kingdom of peace and development, enjoying the growing prestige in ASEAN, the region and the world.PM Phuc stated he will continue working closely with PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha to deepen the Vietnam-Thailand Strategic Partnership in an efficient manner.Members of the House of Representatives and Senate of Thailand on June 5 voted for Prayuth Chan-o-cha of the Palang Pracharath Party to be the 29th prime minister of the country.After more than 10 hours of debate among MPs and senators, Prayuth received a total of 500 votes, returning as PM for a second term after a five-year term since the 2014 coup.-VNA